Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef warned 'apologising is not a good option' as Kaizer Chiefs fans call for their sacking

Among the setbacks that Amakhosi suffered recently is a 3-0 loss to Orlando Pirates in the league's Soweto Derby action.

The result has been described as embarrassing, given that the Glamour Boys not only lost derby bragging rights but also crucial points that would have boosted their title hopes.

However, former Pirates coach Augusto Palacios has defended Chiefs after the defeat.

"What happened in the derby happens in football. Yes, the supporters are angry, so the players need to pull their socks up, and the coaches need to go back to the drawing board and analyse what the problem is," Palacios told KickOff.

"At this stage of the league, you can't be changing teams. I remember playing my last derby as a Pirates coach in the season of 2011/12… I was leading 3-0, but the game finished 3-2. So, it's not the first time Pirates scored three against Chiefs. It's not the end of the world.

"The Chiefs' management did their best and signed the best players, and what is left is for the coach to give the players confidence. Now, if the coach keeps on saying he apologises, he apologises… In football, you win, you lose or you draw. Your role as a coach is to correct," he added.