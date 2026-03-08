Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef warned 'apologising is not a good option' as Kaizer Chiefs fans call for their sacking
Kaze and Ben Youssef battle pressure
Kaizer Chiefs started the season with some positive results, and this raised expectations that indeed they were ready to challenge for multiple trophies again.
However, the Glamour Boys, led by co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef, are out of all domestic competitions as well as the CAF Confederation Cup.
Their only hope lies in the Premier Soccer League, but they are distant sixth as Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates battle for the title at the top.
Soweto Derby loss intensified pressure
Among the setbacks that Amakhosi suffered recently is a 3-0 loss to Orlando Pirates in the league's Soweto Derby action.
The result has been described as embarrassing, given that the Glamour Boys not only lost derby bragging rights but also crucial points that would have boosted their title hopes.
However, former Pirates coach Augusto Palacios has defended Chiefs after the defeat.
"What happened in the derby happens in football. Yes, the supporters are angry, so the players need to pull their socks up, and the coaches need to go back to the drawing board and analyse what the problem is," Palacios told KickOff.
"At this stage of the league, you can't be changing teams. I remember playing my last derby as a Pirates coach in the season of 2011/12… I was leading 3-0, but the game finished 3-2. So, it's not the first time Pirates scored three against Chiefs. It's not the end of the world.
"The Chiefs' management did their best and signed the best players, and what is left is for the coach to give the players confidence. Now, if the coach keeps on saying he apologises, he apologises… In football, you win, you lose or you draw. Your role as a coach is to correct," he added.
What is the solution?
After the defeat at the FNB Stadium, Kaze apologised, but Palacios has said an apology is not the right way to go; only good results are needed from the coaches.
"The management and the technical team of Chiefs must analyse what went wrong in the game and try to correct it. Apologising is something anyone can do; what you need to do as a coach is to correct. Analyse what went wrong, and what do we need to do going forward?" the experienced tactician added.
"To apologise, I don't think it's a good option because if you lose every game, you will be expected to apologise after every game. You need to correct what went wrong.
"In football, you need results, and it's the results that make a coach. It's the results that decide a coach's future."
Will the Chiefs' hierarchy bow to pressure?
Following the disappointing run of four straight losses, the fans have raised their voices and want action taken immediately.
Eyes are now on the club's administration to see whether they will stick with the co-coaches or they will act as the fans want.