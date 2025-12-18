Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef slammed for playing Kaizer Chiefs star out of position 'you can’t get the best out of him on the wing' as best position is suggested for AFCON winner

Previously, former Chiefs star Junior Khanye made the same arguments as Molangoane's, stating that Vilakazi should not be played as a winger.

“I don't think that boy is a winger, and people need to understand that Mfundo can't carry Chiefs now," Khanye said then.

"The U20 team is a different environment. All I’m saying is that the coach is playing Mfundo in the wrong position; he should be number 10. Mdu [Shabalala] should be on the wing, probably, or even [Wandile] Duba or even [Glody] Lilepo," he added.

Khanye also said it is too early to put pressure on Vilakazi now, as he is not yet in a position to carry the Soweto giants.

“Yes, he can’t; Chiefs is a big team. Yes, he’s got the talent, and I always say he can’t carry Chiefs now, not now," Khanye stated.

"Mfundo Vilakazi, the boy, knows football, but I believe he's being played out of position.

"But for now, they can't rely on him; it shouldn't be the case. Yes, the boy is one of the best talents produced in South Africa, but I guess his talent was not nurtured properly," he added.

"I don't think he was developed in the right way, and worse, he's being played out of position; that's why in the first half of the Orbit College match, he was nowhere to be seen."