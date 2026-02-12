Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef given a winning formula for Kaizer Chiefs to beat Zamalek SC in CAF Confederation Cup, 'It is important to plan strategically'
Vital showdown awaits Chiefs
As Kaizer Chiefs set their eyes on a crucial CAF Confederation Cup game against Zamalek on February 14, one of their former coaches has explained how they can come out with a positive result.
As preparations intensify for the last group game, coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef must be scratching their heads over which strategy to use against Zamalek.
Farouk Khan, a former Chiefs assistant coach, has explained how Amakhosi can stand against their closest group rivals and even beat them.
Winning formula?
“I think I would not change the team [that played against Al Masry]. But for the mere fact of playing against a team like Zamalek, I would go for a 4-5-1. I will tell you why. Because you can’t underestimate Zamalek away. I would like to absorb the pressure. Look to play with a mid-block; look to use my wingers on transition," Khan told Soccer Beat as per FARPost.
“I would plan a transition game because, as long as I keep Zamalek out, I stand a chance of getting that important goal. If you go and play Zamalek with an open game, they will dominate the midfield, they will dominate the midfield, they will attack you at every opportunity, and all they need to do is get a goal," he added.
“When Kaizer Chiefs go a goal down, the going gets tough. We saw against Stellenbosch, they went 2-0 down and struggled.
“It is important to plan strategically against Zamalek. All they need against Zamalek is a draw. If they get a draw, they are going through. I would be more conservative,” Khan concluded.
Significant weekend
Meanwhile, Chiefs Marketing and Commercial Director Jessica Motaung has termed the Zamalek duel significant, as it will gauge their readiness for more demanding assignments in Africa.
“It’s a very significant game against Zamalek this weekend, for many reasons that you said, but most importantly for us to continue our growth on the continent,” Motaung said, as per iDiski Times.
“So, this is a game I’m saying to all our supporters, watch us, scream as much as you can, and support our players, and that goes for our fans also on the continent, and make sure we go to the next stage [quarterfinals]. This is critical in defining where we go for the future," she added.
“I want to thank the fans, thank them for supporting Chiefs and recognise and value their passion, but we must also show love and patience and care for our players, who committed their careers and their time to make sure they don this jersey and play the best they can.
“Sometimes things don’t work out the way we want, but certainly we are about love and peace, and we must make sure we support our players as fans as well. Sometimes social media has changed the game where you can critique everything, but let’s find positivity in what’s being done," Motaung concluded.
Can Chiefs challenge with a limited squad?
Chiefs are chasing the Premier Soccer League title and the Confederation Cup glory with a squad that was not strengthened in the January transfer window.
Unlike their rivals, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns, Amakhosi will compete in the remaining part of the season with the players that began the campaign.
Already, the Glamour Boys are out of the Nedbank Cup after elimination by Stellenbosch in the Round of 16.