Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef given a winning formula for Kaizer Chiefs to beat Zamalek SC in CAF Confederation Cup, 'It is important to plan strategically'

Meanwhile, Chiefs Marketing and Commercial Director Jessica Motaung has termed the Zamalek duel significant, as it will gauge their readiness for more demanding assignments in Africa.

“It’s a very significant game against Zamalek this weekend, for many reasons that you said, but most importantly for us to continue our growth on the continent,” Motaung said, as per iDiski Times.

“So, this is a game I’m saying to all our supporters, watch us, scream as much as you can, and support our players, and that goes for our fans also on the continent, and make sure we go to the next stage [quarterfinals]. This is critical in defining where we go for the future," she added.

“I want to thank the fans, thank them for supporting Chiefs and recognise and value their passion, but we must also show love and patience and care for our players, who committed their careers and their time to make sure they don this jersey and play the best they can.

“Sometimes things don’t work out the way we want, but certainly we are about love and peace, and we must make sure we support our players as fans as well. Sometimes social media has changed the game where you can critique everything, but let’s find positivity in what’s being done," Motaung concluded.