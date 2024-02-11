'Catastrophe' for Alisha Lehmann and Switzerland! Euro 2025 hosts see funding for tournament cut drastically in controversial move that has caused 'outrage' in parliament

'Catastrophe' for Alisha Lehmann and Switzerland! Euro 2025 hosts see funding for tournament cut drastically in controversial move that has caused 'outrage' in parliamentRichard MillsGettyEuropean ChampionshipAlisha LehmannSwitzerlandAston Villa WomenWomen's footballThe decision to cut the funding for the 2025 women's European Championship in Switzerland has been labelled a "catastrophe".Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowFederal govt cuts Euro 2025 fundsCompetition to take place in SwitzerlandDecision labelled a 'catastrophe'