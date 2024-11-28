‘He didn’t get many shots right’ - Carlo Ancelotti admits Kylian Mbappe is ‘lacking in confidence’ after Liverpool penalty miss as he reveals ‘medicine’ for misfiring Real Madrid star
Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti says Kylian Mbappe must be patient as he looks to return to his best form after struggling against Liverpool.
- Mbappe missed crucial penalty vs Liverpool
- Is struggling to score on regular basis
- Ancelotti says Frenchman must be patient