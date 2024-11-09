The Brazilians are set to light up Bloemfontein as they face off against Marumo Gallants in the semi-final on Sunday.

As a powerhouse of South African football, Sundowns have dominated the Premier Soccer League over the past decade, winning league titles consistently. However, their domestic cup record pales in comparison to their league achievements, with their most recent domestic cup wins in the 2021-22 season with the Nedbank Cup and MTN8.

With the Carling Knockout in their sights, Sundowns have a chance to lighten up the first half of their season with a cup to add to their glistening cabinet. The semi-final against Marumo Gallants and a potential final offer the Tshwane giants an opportunity to deliver the first major trophy under head coach Manqoba Mngqithi.

Here, GOAL takes a look at the importance of domestic cups to add to Sundowns’ legacy, Mngqithi’s chance to establish his reign and their semi-final test against Gallants.

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp 🟢📱