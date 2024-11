As the Carling Knockout final approaches, the football community seems to be uniting behind Magesi, the underdog story of the season so far.

With Mamelodi Sundowns dominating South African football in recent years, fans of rival teams like Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs are dreaming of an upset.

But can Magesi, under the guidance of Clinton Larsen, pull off one of the most memorable shocks in recent history?

Here, GOAL takes a look into Magesi’s journey to the final, history of historic cup upsets in the world of football and Masandawana’s cup hoodoo.

