Orlando Pirates' depth and defensive excellence under Abdeslam Ouaddou will propel them to Premier Soccer League glory and end Mamelodi Sundowns' title dominance

The Buccaneers appear to be the complete package in 2025/26, boasting a superb defensive spine, top-quality options off the bench in all positions, and tactical versatility. The new Moroccan boss has also shown an ability to juggle his resources effectively as the fixtures come thick and fast.

After a tough start to the league season that saw the club lose their first two matches as their new coach struggled to integrate a massive influx of new players into his 2025-26 squad, Ouaddou's men started to click.

Winning quickly became a habit as they won the MTN8 Cup and three league games on the spin without conceding a goal. In fact, Orlando Pirates had last conceded a goal on August 16 against Sundowns in the MTN8 and had gone eight games across all competitions before their 3-0 meltdown in Democratic Republic of Congo against Saint-Eloi Lupopo effectively scuppered their CAF Champions League campaign.

They now have the best defence in the league and a rotating cast of attackers who can trouble opponents' defences.

With no continental football, Pirates are primed to put all their focus and considerable playing resources into winning the PSL title for the first time since 2011-12.

    Managing minutes is key

    Manager Ouaddou's challenge after Caf Champions League elimination will be to effectively juggle his personnel's playing minutes with fewer competitions to play. However, we've already seen a healthy amount of rotation in key areas, and the group seems happy about it.

    Pirates have a central defensive spine they hardly ever alter, with the charismatic and popular figure of Sipho Chaine in goal, impressive 22-year-old Lebone Seema and the outrageously gifted 20-year-old Mbekezeli Mbokazi forming an exciting new central defensive partnership. 

    Signed from Stellies, midfield general Sihle Nduli is already a huge hit with fans, and his work mopping up in front of the back four is priceless. Fans and technical staff will be sweating on the injury he sustained in Pirates' 3-1 win at Golden Arrows, as he's the type of player you notice even more when he's not there. Masindi Nemtajela would be a capable replacement as he's already racked up 644 minutes of playing time this season and has the trust of his manager.

    Attackers win matches, defensive units win titles

    It's an old cliche, but cliches are true. If you can keep the back door shut more often than not, your chances of winning football matches increase dramatically. Pirates have the best defensive record in the league so far this season, shipping just five goals, and much of that is down to continuity and consistency in selection.

    Goalkeeper Chaine has played more minutes than any other player across all competitions this season (1,611). The sensational Mbokazi is second in this metric with 1,479 minutes, Seema has notched up 1,470 minutes, while Nduli has played 1,368 minutes in the engine room.

    The new boss is prioritising defensive solidity and building everything from there.

    Do Pirates have the best depth and versatility in South Africa?

    Pirates' central defensive partnership of Mbokazi and Seema can only improve, which is a scary prospect. However, should either of these relatively young footballers suffer injury or a loss in form, there's the option of using skipper Nkosinathi Sibisi in there. When Thabiso Sesane and Olida Ndah return from long-term injuries, Pirates will be absolutely spoiled for choice at the back. 

    The ever-reliable Deon Hotto continues to be an evergreen presence and has created five big chances for teammates this season. The Namibian is 35, but his performances continue to belie that fact; Ouaddou is lucky to have such an option at his disposal to share the left-back load with talented 23-year-old Nkosikhona Ndaba. Hotto can also play a right-sided, inverted attacking role. 

    Aside from Hotto, new signing Kamogelo 'Mike' Sebelele is probably the club's most versatile player. He's comfortable anywhere on the right-hand side and can also operate in a central midfield role. He scored key goals in three consecutive games, including in both MTN8 semi-finals against Sundowns and a match-winner in the league against Stellenbosch.

    20-year-old Cemran Dansin announced himself on the big stage with a screamer against Sundowns, and he's also known as a midfield schemer capable of playing as a number 10 or in a deeper-lying role. 

    At the sharp end of the pitch, Evidence Makgopa is the first-choice striker, but 2023-2024 PSL Golden Boot winner Tshegofatso Mabasa will continue to nip at his heels. But at 29, perhaps his best chances of regular football lie away from Pirates. Against Golden Arrows, Yanela Mbuthuma bagged a decisive brace off the bench. 

    Football is a team game and Pirates are SA's best exponent

    Pirates are spreading the goals around with 12 different scorers already in the PSL this term, proving they aren't over-reliant on individuals. Manager Ouaddou has the luxury of knowing that if things aren't going according to plan on a matchday, he's got firepower and problem-solvers on the bench to get his side over the line.  

    Thirteen players have 10+ appearances across all competitions, and another nine players have more than five. 

    Although Pirates are no longer in continental competitions, they're still challenging for trophies on three fronts.

    Teams still need outstanding individuals

    Although this is a collective effort, Pirates have some stellar operators on their books. Perhaps the jewel in their crown, 21-year-old Relebohile Mofokeng already has 102 Pirates appearances and directly contributed to 42 goals in that sample, already making him the club's most important attacker.

    Central defender Mbokazi has exploded onto the scene and already displayed his leadership credentials, wearing the captain's armband earlier in the campaign when club skipper Nkosinathi Sibisi was injured. A future Bafana Bafana leader in the making?

    It took a few games for Tshepang Moremi to settle into his new surroundings, but he proved his Big Match Temperament with a brace off the bench to steer Pirates to MTN8 glory against Stellenbosch in September. The ex-AmaZulu winger has seven goals across all competitions, making him their top scorer at the start of November.

    There are match-winners everywhere you look in this squad, and that bodes well for potential cup finals and decisive PSL clashes on the horizon. Few would bet against this group of players hoisting more silverware aloft before June 2026.

    League glory beckons for the Buccaneers

    Thirteen is an unlucky number for some, but Pirates could buck that trend with a first Premier Soccer League title since the heady, double-treble days of 2012, when Benni McCarthy memorably scored twice in a 3-2 Soweto Derby win against Kaizer Chiefs.

    Pirates are just three points adrift of leaders Sundowns, with two games in hand, and with matches against Chippa, Durban City and Richards Bay on the horizon, they'll fancy their chances of perching themselves atop the standings at the start of 2026. And then backing themselves to keep that consistency all the way through to May's conclusion.

