Orlando Pirates' depth and defensive excellence under Abdeslam Ouaddou will propel them to Premier Soccer League glory and end Mamelodi Sundowns' title dominance

After a tough start to the league season that saw the club lose their first two matches as their new coach struggled to integrate a massive influx of new players into his 2025-26 squad, Ouaddou's men started to click.

Winning quickly became a habit as they won the MTN8 Cup and three league games on the spin without conceding a goal. In fact, Orlando Pirates had last conceded a goal on August 16 against Sundowns in the MTN8 and had gone eight games across all competitions before their 3-0 meltdown in Democratic Republic of Congo against Saint-Eloi Lupopo effectively scuppered their CAF Champions League campaign.

They now have the best defence in the league and a rotating cast of attackers who can trouble opponents' defences.

With no continental football, Pirates are primed to put all their focus and considerable playing resources into winning the PSL title for the first time since 2011-12.