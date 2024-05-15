Canada job is make or break for Jesse Marsch - fail and his top-level managerial dreams will be over

The ex-Leeds and RB Leipzig boss waited for the right job at the right time, and will now coach at a Copa America and World Cup

This was a big decision from Jesse Marsch. Since his time at Leeds United came to an abrupt end in February 2023, the American manager has been biding his time, waiting for the right job to come along. That job, ultimately, was Canada's national team, who will give him the opportunity to manage at both a Copa America and a World Cup.

Many thought Marsch would be in charge at the 2026 World Cup, but few expected him to be there with Canada. For months, he was seen as a prime candidate for the U.S. men's national team, only for Gregg Berhalter to return. Now, there's an admittedly-slim chance Marsch could face off with the USMNT on the biggest of stages.

For Marsch, the Canada job comes with obvious benefits. It gets him back into management with a squad that seems well-suited to his style of play. It also gives him another opportunity to prove himself, to show he is a better manager than the one we saw at Leeds and RB Leipzig.

The risks? As he fights to regain his credibility, Canada offers no guarantees. Marsch will need to knock it out of the park if he ever wants to resume his European dream or become the head coach of the USMNT.

It all comes down to what Marsch can make of Canada. With his pedigree, he'll always have a job in MLS or in smaller leagues, but, if Marsch wants another crack at the big time, his road to 2026 will be make or break.