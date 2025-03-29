Alphonso DaviesGetty Images
Canada hits back at Bayern Munich's 'grossly negligent' accusations as German side threaten legal action after Alphonso Davies' ACL injury while on international duty

Canada have slammed Bayern Munich over "grossly negligent" accusations following Alphonso Davies' ACL injury while on international duty.

  • Davies tore his ACL during the Nations League
  • Bayern fuming with Canada's treatment of the player
  • Canada FA issues scathing statement in their defence
