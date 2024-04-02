'Can't continue like this' - Ricardo Pepi's agent warns PSV Eindhoven over lack of playing time amid concerns USMNT star could lose spot ahead of Copa America and Olympic tournaments
United States men's forward Ricardo Pepi and his agent Jaime Garcia have aired their frustrations over his lack of playing time at PSV Eindhoven.
- Pepi has scored for PSV every 66 minutes
- But has only started 2/35 matches for Dutch side
- Agent sends warning ahead of USMNT tournaments