'I came here to be manager, not the coach!' - Ruben Amorim sends pointed message to Man Utd board in stunning outburst after latest damaging setback at Leeds

United rose to fifth in the Premier League but were unable to beat lowly Leeds at Elland Road. Incidentally, over the Christmas period, Amorim made a cryptic comment about the club's January transfer plans.

"I have the feeling if we have to play a perfect 3-4-3, we need to spend a lot of money and we need time," he said. "I'm starting to understand that is not going to happen. So, maybe I have to adapt."

And after the Leeds result, the former Sporting CP boss did not pull his punches regarding the direction of the club, suggesting he wants more control than he currently has and that he will leave after his contract expires in 2027.

When asked if he still has the board's backing, he replied: "To start with that, I noticed that you received selective information about everything. I came here to be the manager of Manchester United, not to be the coach of Manchester United. And that is clear. I know that my name is not [Thomas] Tuchel, it’s not [Antonio] Conte, it’s not [Jose] Mourinho but I’m the manager of Manchester United. And it’s going to be like this for 18 months or when the board decides to change. That was my point. I want to finish with that. I’m not going to quit. I will do my job until another guy is coming here to replace me."