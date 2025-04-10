Caf needs to punish unruly North African supporters after Zamalek, MC Alger and Esperance caused havoc against PSL teams Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns & Stellenbosch FC

North African fans have proved to be very barbaric in recent African club football and here, GOAL looks back at some of the disappointing incidents.

North African fans often come off as really sore losers. They don’t seem to understand that football has two main results: you either win or lose.

For some reason, accepting defeat is a struggle for them as they resorted to dirty tactics. This has been particularly noticeable in several matches against South African teams, especially in the recent Caf Champions League games featuring Orlando Pirates, as well as in the Caf Confederation Cup where Stellenbosch faced similar reactions. Here, GOAL takes a closer look at the recent unsportsmanlike conduct from North African teams.