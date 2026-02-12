CAF Confederation Cup: Nkanyiso Shinga and Takalani Mazhamba among the Kaizer Chiefs players included in squad to face Zamalek
In the last Group D game, Kaizer Chiefs beat Al Masry 2-1 as the already eliminated Timu ya Ziko claimed a 1-0 win over Zamalek.
The result put Amakhosi top of the pool with 10 points, but they still have to get a ticket for the quarter final by at least avoiding defeat in Egypt.
The hosts, however, must win to avoid crashing out if their compatriots beat ZESCO.
Chiefs name their squad for Zamalek clash
Co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef have named their 23-man squad for the competition.
Goalkeepers: Brandon Petersen, Bruce Bvuma, and Takalani Mazhamba.
Defenders: Thabiso Monyane, Dillan Solomons, Paseka Mako, Given Msimango, Zitha Kwinika, Nkanyiso Shinga
Midfielders: Lehlogonolo Matlou, Thulani Mabaso, Lebohang Maboe, Siphesihle Ndlovu, Mduduzi Shabalala, Mfundo Vilakazi, Pule Mmodi, Asanele Velebayi.
Forwards: Gaston Sirino, Wandile Duba, Glody Lilepo, Khanyiso Mayo, Flavio Silva, Ashley du Preez.
The regulars who are out
The Glamour Boys are without the injured Inacio Miguel, who has not recovered from a reported hamstring injury.
Nkanyiso Shinga replaces Aden McCarthy, who is suspended. The versatile defender has been a key player for the club in recent games.
Shinga hopes to make his debut after joining the Soweto giants in the off-season transfer window.
When is the game
The fixture, initially slated for Sunday, was brought forward to Saturday, February 14.
It will be staged at the Al Salam Stadium from 18:00 SAT.