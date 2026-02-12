CAF Confederation Cup: Nkanyiso Shinga and Takalani Mazhamba among the Kaizer Chiefs players included in squad to face Zamalek

In the last Group D game, Kaizer Chiefs beat Al Masry 2-1 as the already eliminated Timu ya Ziko claimed a 1-0 win over Zamalek.

The result put Amakhosi top of the pool with 10 points, but they still have to get a ticket for the quarter final by at least avoiding defeat in Egypt.

The hosts, however, must win to avoid crashing out if their compatriots beat ZESCO.