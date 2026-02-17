CAF Champions League: Mamelodi Sundowns learn quarter-final opponents after beating Rhulani Mokwena's MC Alger to the spot

Mamelodi Sundowns almost missed out on making the CAF Champions League quarter-final stage owing to their inconsistencies.

They came into match-day five desperate for a win against Rhulani Mokwena's MC Alger to advance. They eventually won 2-0 to finish second in Group C, behind Sudanese outfit Al-Hilal Omdurman, who topped the pool with two points clear at the summit after collecting a total of 11.

MC Alger ended their campaign with seven, two points more than St Eloi Lupopo, who were eliminated as well.