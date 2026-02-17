CAF Champions League: Mamelodi Sundowns learn quarter-final opponents after beating Rhulani Mokwena's MC Alger to the spot
How Sundowns reached the last eight
Mamelodi Sundowns almost missed out on making the CAF Champions League quarter-final stage owing to their inconsistencies.
They came into match-day five desperate for a win against Rhulani Mokwena's MC Alger to advance. They eventually won 2-0 to finish second in Group C, behind Sudanese outfit Al-Hilal Omdurman, who topped the pool with two points clear at the summit after collecting a total of 11.
MC Alger ended their campaign with seven, two points more than St Eloi Lupopo, who were eliminated as well.
Who else made it to the CAF CL quarters?
In the last eight, Masandawana joined the defending champions Pyramids, as well as another Egyptian heavyweights Al Ahly.
Moroccan duo RS Berkane and AS FAR Rabat advanced as well alongside Esperance Sportive de Tunis from Tunisia and Malian side Stade Malien.
Who will Sundowns face in quarter-final as well as the semis?
Sundowns have what looks like a favourable draw as they will be up against Stade Malien. However, they will start the first leg at Loftus Versfeld Stadium before playing the second one away.
If they advance, either Esperance or Al Ahly will be waiting in the last four.
The other fixtures
Other matches in the last eight will be between RS Berkane against Al-Hilal Omdurman, while the defending champions Pyramids, will face AS FAR Rabat.
The first legs will be between March 13 and 15, while the second one will take place between March 20 and 22.