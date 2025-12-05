Burnley star Hannibal Mejbri banned for four games after being found guilty of 'spitting at or in the direction of' Leeds fans during six-pointer

Mejbri has been suspended for four matches following an FA misconduct charge relating to a spitting incident during Burnley’s 2-0 win over Leeds United on October 18.

Burnley have now lost Mejbri at a critical stage of the season, with the club sitting 19th in the Premier League after a run of five straight defeats. The 22-year-old will miss league fixtures against Newcastle, Fulham, Bournemouth and Everton, ruling him out until the end of December. Mejbri has made over 50 appearances for Burnley since arriving from Manchester United in 2024, but this latest setback adds pressure to a club already battling for survival.

The midfielder’s ban also comes during a period in which Burnley desperately need stability, having struggled to replicate last season’s Championship-winning form. With just three wins from their first 14 matches, they are locked in a relegation fight where discipline and consistency are more valuable than ever. Mejbri’s absence will force manager Vincent Kompany to reshape his midfield amid growing scrutiny over results.