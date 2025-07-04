Orlando Pirates Abdeslam Ouaddou interview video
Seth Willis

Bullish Abdeslam Ouaddou ready to help Orlando Pirates complete their 'five-year project' - 'I’m not crazy, I know where I am putting my feet'

Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesA. Ouaddou

The 46-year-old has vowed to help the Buccanneers complete their project despite questions from his critics about the ability to deliver.

  • Ouaddou is under pressure to succeed

  • The club has already strengthened the squad
  • Ex-Morocco international ready for action
