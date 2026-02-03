Getty Images Sport
Bukayo Saka primed to miss crucial run of Arsenal games despite optimistic return date being set for injured winger
Saka injured in pre-match warm-up before Leeds victory
Saka was included in Arsenal's starting XI for Saturday's trip to Leeds but had to drop out of the squad after suffering an injury in the warm-up. It mattered little on the day to the Gunners, who were far too strong for their opponents as they ran out 4-0 winners thanks to goals from Martin Zubimendi, Madueke, Viktor Gyokeres and Gabriel Jesus.
However, with some important games coming up as Arsenal target success in four competitions, the north London giants will be keen to have their star player available sooner rather than later.
Speaking after Saturday's win, manager Arteta said: "We don't know yet. He had a little niggle in the warm-up."
Before Tuesday's semi-final second leg, he added: "We have to wait. Today he was better but we have to wait and see how he responds, and then make the decision.
"It doesn't look like something too serious. Whether he's going to be available for tomorrow or the weekend, we'll see."
- Getty Images
North London derby eyed as potential return date
According toThe Sun, Saka is aiming to be fit again in time for the north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday 22 February. If he were to return to matchday availability in time for that game, the 24-year-old would still end up missing Tuesday's cup clash with Chelsea, Premier League fixtures with Sunderland and Brentford as well as an FA Cup tie with Wigan Athletic.
Saka missed four matches earlier this season after being hit with a hamstring problem, which coincidentally occurred against Leeds back in August after he had scored a goal. He missed a defeat to Liverpool, international duty with England and wins against Nottingham Forest and Athletic Club in the Champions League.
Saka without a goal in 13 games
While Saka remains an incredibly important player for Arsenal, he has experienced a rather lengthy goal drought of late. The winger's last strike came against Brentford at the start of December, though he has supplied assists in the Champions League win over Inter and the 3-2 success at Bournemouth over the past month or so.
In Saka's absence, Madueke stepped up on Saturday, grabbing an assist when he crossed for Zubimendi to open the scoring before netting directly from a corner. The 23-year-old should have done enough to retain his starting berth on Tuesday against his former side, with a place in a Wembley final at stake.
- Getty Images
Arsenal hoping to book Wembley place after first-leg success
Arsenal are well placed as they search for glory in the Premier League and the Champions League, but they have a chance to book themselves a place in the Carabao Cup final when they face Chelsea in their semi-final second leg on Tuesday.
The first leg came in mid-January when the Gunners found themselves 2-0 up shortly after half-time courtesy of goals from Ben White and Gyokeres. While Zubimendi added a third, a brace from Alejandro Garnacho ensured Liam Rosenior's side remain in with a chance of upsetting their London rivals in the second leg.
Aside from Saka, Arteta has few injury concerns barring Mikel Merino, who is set for surgery on a foot problem and could miss a large chunk of the remainder of the season. The Spaniard's versatility and goal threat have been big pluses for Arsenal, but they will now have to make do without his valuable physical presence for the duration of the campaign.
