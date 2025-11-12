Getty Images Sport
'Like the weather!' - Bukayo Saka accuses Arsenal's critics of changing opinions on Gunners' title hopes too quickly
Arsenal eyeing first title in over two decades
It has been 22 years since Arsenal last won the Premier League title under Arsene Wenger's tutelage. After decades of disappointment, Arteta is finally making the Gunners dream again to become the champions of England. The Spanish manager has transformed Arsenal back into title challengers over the last few seasons with three successive runners-up finishes.
They looked well placed to go one better this term, having lost just just one out of their first 11 matches in the Premier League to move four points clear of Manchester City at the summit. Arsenal have remained unbeaten across all competitions since losing against Liverpool in August, and enjoyed a ten-game winning run before drawing 2-2 with Sunderland on Saturday.
Saka refuse to accept favourites tag
Speaking to talkSPORT about Arsenal's chances of winning the league this season, Saka said: "That’s for other people to say. We just have to win every game, that’s the mentality we go into the games with. See where it leaves us, we can’t get carried away with what people are saying. Because one day they’ll say something, the next day they’ll say something different. It’s exactly what I said, people’s opinions and thoughts about us change like the weather. The most important thing is the changing room, how solid we are, the foundation we have, the belief we have in ourselves. How we stick together, through the good and bad, that’s the most important. We can’t pay attention to the external noise because it’s always fluctuating. We’re good, we’re in a good place, and now it’s time to focus on international duty."
Neville backing Arsenal to win the league
In October, after Arsenal's win over Crystal Palace, Manchester United legend and pundit Gary Neville said on the Gary Neville Podcast: "This has got to be them, hasn't it? This has got to be their year. This is the fourth season on the bounce that I've had them to win the league, but they're not necessarily miles better, they're repeating their levels of consistency, and that's all they're going to have to do this year to win the league. They're not going to have to go and get 100 points, they're not going to have to get even 90 or 95 points to win the league, mid-80s, high 80s will win them this title, and they can do that. I mentioned before about the other teams [being] inconsistent and unreliable, that's not this Arsenal team. They're very reliable. You can trust them. The way in which they defend is fantastic.
"They're all around each other. They don't concede goals. They've got a threat up front in multiple areas. They've not got a sensational centre-forward, but they've got a battering ram up there as honest as a day's long, and that can work for them. They've got [Eberechi] Eze, they've got so they've got [Noni] Madueke, [Gabriel] Martinelli, [Leandro] Trossard, lots of players who can contribute goals. They've got [Declan] Rice who can obviously deliver in set-pieces. They've got four fantastic full-backs and three excellent centre-backs."
He added: "So there are a lot of very good things going for Arsenal. It's about making sure now they don't get carried away. It's about making sure they just keep doing the same things. They don't need to do anything spectacular here. Just keep doing your jobs. Keep doing what you do, and you will win this league. It's yours to win. This is your title, Arsenal. I've never really felt that sure before. It's so early in the season, it's madness for someone with the experience that I've got of winning titles to say that 'it's yours', but it really is. They must feel it themselves. The Arsenal fans must feel it. They must know that this is the moment that Arsenal can get back on top. This is a moment for Mikel Arteta, for these players, for Arsenal to represent themselves as being the best in the country. The chance and the opportunity is there for them, they've got to go and take it."
Is this finally Arsenal's year?
It is too early to predict the outcome of a fiercely competitive competition like the Premier League, with a hectic festive period now looming large. However, Arsenal's squad depth and their consistency are giving hope to the fans that the club might finally get job done this season. Arteta's side will next face rivals Tottenham in the north London derby on November 23.
