Bruno Fernandes lifts lid on relationship with 'very serious' Ruben Amorim at Man Utd

Fernandes has now spoken candidly about his working relationship with Amorim, describing a dynamic built on respect and clearly defined limits.

In an interview with Canal 11, Fernandes said: "We set a boundary so that things don't get crossed, but if I have to make a little comment here or there... I try not to do it in front of the other players. But if he might say something, I'll say something he doesn't like me to say: 'Just like JJ'. He's a very serious person at work, like me, his connection with the Sporting players was incredible."

Fernandes believes Amorim is working to foster relationships that extend beyond traditional hierarchies, building trust in a squad that has too often appeared fragmented.

"Here, he's increasingly trying to get into the players' heads and hearts, so that the relationship is more man-to-man and not coach-to-player," the midfielder added.

