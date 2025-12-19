Getty Images Sport
Bruno Fernandes criticism blasted as 'lazy' by ex-Man Utd star as Red Devils captain compared to Cristiano Ronaldo over doubters
Fernandes has been in fine form for fast-improving United this season
Following a difficult start to the 2025-26 season, United have been in fine form in recent months under Ruben Amorim’s stewardship. The 20-time champions are currently sixth in the Premier League and just two points outside of the Champions League places following a run of form which has seen them lose just one of their last 10 matches.
One man who has been key to United’s rise up the table has been Fernandes, who has been back to his creative best this term. Leading by example, the 31-year-old is the league’s current top assist provider with seven, while he has also found the back of the net on five occasions himself.
Red Devils captain has seen his intensity criticised from time to time
However, while Fernandes has been become one of the league’s best performers since moving to United from Portuguese giants Sporting CP in 2020, he has come in for criticism from time to time.
A fiery character on the pitch, the former Sampdoria and Udinese has - at times - divided football fans with the way he communicates with his team-mates in the heat of battle.
While some say Fernandes’ arm-waving is a sign of his passion and never-say-die attitude, others feel he should opt for a calmer approach when United are under pressure.
Very much a part of the former, ex-United forward Saha has since defended Fernandes’ intensity, saying it comes with the territory of being the club’s main man.
Former United striker Saha leaps to defence of Portugal midfielder
In an interview with BOYLE Sports, Saha - who represented United between 2004 and 2008, winning four major honours - said: “Bruno Fernandes is always showing the tempo, showing the commitment, and showing class on a regular basis.
“The kind of criticism this guy has been under just amazes me, it's a very cheap way to comment on football sometimes, just by claiming people should do this or do that.
“Comparisons between Fernandes and Roy Keane are understandable because he is the focal point of this team. We also saw that with Cristiano Ronaldo. They get criticism because of it, it’s the lazy way to just comment on the focal point. Now we can see that the structure [at United] is better, he is thriving.
“That's why I think when you look at Bruno's contribution, it's just enormous, and it's not just about the numbers. It's his running, his intensity, and his capacity to sometimes show rage in his own way.”
Fernandes revealed he has turned down two opportunities to leave United
Saha’s comments come after Fernandes revealed earlier in the week that he has turned down two opportunities to leave United in the past, such is his love for the club.
Speaking on Rio Ferdinand Presents, he said: ”When I came to the club, apart from loving being here and loving the club, I think my loyalty was like in the toughest periods I had the club and I could have left two times. The club said, ‘No, we need you.’ And I said, ‘Okay, you gave me something. I will give you something.’
“I’m very aware that I could have done a different path. I could have gone in a different way and probably won more trophies and [had more] people talking about me in a different way. Nowadays, people talk more like you are a better player or a worse player if you win or you lose trophies.”
Fernandes and United face a stern test when they travel to high-flying Aston Villa in the league on Sunday afternoon. Unai Emery’s men are currently third in the table, having won their last six top-flight fixtures.
Amorim’s United will then round off 2025 with successive home games against Newcastle United and winless Wolves on Friday, 26 December and Tuesday, 30 December respectively.
