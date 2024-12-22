Bruno Fernandes Manchester United 2024-25Getty
Jack McRae

Bruno Fernandes 'cried when Tottenham move collapsed' prior to joining Man Utd from Sporting CP

B. FernandesManchester UnitedTottenhamPremier LeagueTransfers

Bruno Fernandes cried when he found out that his proposed move to Tottenham Hotspur from Sporting CP collapsed.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Fernandes cried when Spurs deal collapsed
  • Joined United six months later
  • Spurs knocked United out of Carabao Cup
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱