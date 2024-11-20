Patrick Maswanganyi, Bafana BafanaBackpage
Seth Willis

Broos rates Maswanganyi's Bafana performance & Themba Zwane comparisons - 'It is not really what we want, Tito has to improve'

Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesCR Belouizdad vs Orlando PiratesCR BelouizdadCAF Champions LeagueSouth Africa vs South SudanSouth AfricaSouth SudanAfrica Cup of Nations QualificationH. BroosP. Maswanganyi

The veteran tactician analyses the Orlando Pirates star's recent outing with the national team.

  • Tito scored two goals in as many recent Bafana outings
  • He is seen as Zwane's replacement
  • Broos comments on the same
