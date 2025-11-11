+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Broos, Motaung Jr. and MayoGOAL
Seth Willis

'Broos has beef with Kaizer Chiefs because he didn't qualify for Naturena job! One would think Hugo has won World Cup with Bafana Bafana; Tell him Amakhosi's Neil Tovey lifted 1996 AFCON' - Fans

South Africa are set to play the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations champions, Chipolopolo of Zambia, in an international friendly to be staged at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday. The 73-year-old opted against including some names the supporters felt deserved to be in the list for the forthcoming assignment.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos recently stated he can't be dictated on who to call and who not to call for the national team. 

There has been a lot of buzz on social media about the exclusion of some players who have been doing well for their respective clubs this season. 

Thembinkosi Lorch of Wydad Athletic Club, Kaizer Chiefs captain Brandon Petersen, and Bradley Grobler are some of the names fans felt they should make the Bafana Bafana squad for the Zambia assignment.   

  • Kaizer Chiefs fansBackpage

    Every time SA plays, Broos have a fight with Amakhosi

    Every time Bafana Bafana plays, there is a fight between him and Kaizer Chiefs fans. And he is not backing down -  Lihle MasterMind Mpekula

  • Hugo Broos, Bafana Bafana, November 2025Backpage

    Broos pissed?

    If it didn't affect him, then surely he didn't have to respond now, did he? - Austin

  • Bafana Bafana fans at the Moses Mabhida StadiumGallo

    Broos will never win anything with SA

    Broos will never win anything with South Africa if he keeps fighting with South Africa fans - Odwa Braun 

  • Hugo Broos and Danny JordaanBackpage

    Broos should focus on his job & leave fans alone

    This is South Africa, freedom of speech is allowed, he must focus on his job and leave social media - Ezzy R Mmadi 

  • Hugo Broos, Bafana BafanaBackpage

    As long as it affects not WC & AFCON qualifications

    As long as it doesn't affect Madala's qualifications for the World Cup and AFCON, it doesn't matter. Madala is a soldier always ready to attack - Survivorlwah Magwaza Mbhieh

  • Thembinkosi Lorch, Wydad ACWydad AC

    What if he calls Lorch?

    What if Hugo Broos calls up Thembinkosi Lorch to Bafana Bafana and leaves all Chiefs players for AFCON? -  TarSima Dafeti

  • Neil Tovey of Bafana BafanaGetty Images

    Tell Madala 1996 trophy was lifted by Chiefs captain

    Can someone tell this madala that the AFCON trophy that was won by Bafana Bafana in 1996 was lifted by Chiefs captain Neil Tovey - Jabu Kubayi 

  • Kopano Melesi, Grant Johnson and Hugo Broos, Bafana BafanaBackpage

    One would think he has won AFCON or World Cup with SA

    One would think he has won the Africa Cup of Nations or the World Cup with Bafana Bafana - Ali Zitoli 

  • Kaizer Motaung Jr., Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Broos failed interview to coach Chiefs?

    Hugo Broos has got a beef with Kaizer Chiefs; he was short-listed but didn't qualify, and that pain still haunts him - Pieter Fortuin 

  • Kaizer Chiefs FansBackpage

    Chiefs fans forgot they didn't want any good for Bafana!

    Chiefs supporters think Hugo Broos forgot that they wanted him to fail to qualify Bafana Bafana, for Afcon and World Cup - Bashin Gaanewe 