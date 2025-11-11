'Broos has beef with Kaizer Chiefs because he didn't qualify for Naturena job! One would think Hugo has won World Cup with Bafana Bafana; Tell him Amakhosi's Neil Tovey lifted 1996 AFCON' - Fans

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos recently stated he can't be dictated on who to call and who not to call for the national team.

There has been a lot of buzz on social media about the exclusion of some players who have been doing well for their respective clubs this season.

Thembinkosi Lorch of Wydad Athletic Club, Kaizer Chiefs captain Brandon Petersen, and Bradley Grobler are some of the names fans felt they should make the Bafana Bafana squad for the Zambia assignment.