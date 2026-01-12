+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Sean Walsh

Brits Abroad: 'Super' Scott McTominay saves Napoli as Harry Kane scores screamer on Bayern Munich's return to action - but Jude Bellingham loses all-English Clasico

GOAL runs the rule over the British players earning a living away from their homeland, with plenty more stars deciding to leave their comfort zones in search of a better footballing life elsewhere. The Premier League is still obviously one of the world's most entertaining divisions and the Championship can prove fantastic for development, but there are more options out there.

It was certainly a busy few days for Brits all over the globe, with England's captain thawing out from his seasonal slumber with a vengeance, while two of his Three Lions team-mates duked it out in Saudi Arabia for the prize of the Supercopa de Espana.

Every Monday this season, GOAL brings you the latest on British stars abroad, what they're getting up to, who is reaching the greatest heights and who needs to come home. Let's get stuck into this week's review...

    Kane resumes dominance

    If Bayern Munich are playing on any given day, there's an extremely high chance that Harry Kane will grab at least one goal. He has now scored in 12 of their 16 Bundesliga matches this season, and in 19 of their 26 in all competitions to boot.

    Bayern returned from their winter break on Sunday at home to an out-of-sorts Wolfsburg side that featured Kane's close friend and former Tottenham team-mate Christian Eriksen. That didn't stop the England captain from showing much mercy.

    Though the game was in fact level at 1-1 during the first half, the reigning champions of Germany eventually ran out 8-1 winners at the Allianz Arena - the heaviest defeat ever suffered by Die Wolfe.

    The German press hailed Luis Diaz and Michael Olise as Bayern's best performers, but Kane wasn't far behind. With the score at 4-1 and still yet to find the net himself, Kane was praised for his selflessness when squaring for Raphael Guerreiro to convert a simple tap-in when he could've gone for goal himself. One minute later, the 32-year-old lashed in an effort of his own off the post and crossbar, as if he were trying to prove a point.

    That goal meant Kane became the first player since Timo Konietzka, who played in the 1960s, to reach 20 in each of their first three Bundesliga seasons, like he hasn't broken every other record under the sun this year.

    "It was great, I thought in moments we controlled it really well. We were disappointed to concede but we recovered well and started controlling the momentum," a typically magnanimous Kane said post-match. "In the second half we came out with more energy and intensity. We were ruthless in our attacks to score as many goals as we did and extend our lead to 11 points was important."

    Rashford trumps Bellingham in Supercopa

    There can sometimes be derbies and rivalries which fail to live up to the billing, but it's rare for El Clasico to not deliver the goods. Sunday's Supercopa de Espana final in Saudi Arabia was another slobber-knocker.

    Barcelona retained the trophy with a 3-2 victory over Real Madrid at King Abdullah Sport City, with most of the action coming in first-half stoppage time. Raphinha put Barca in front after the half-hour mark, before Vinicius Jr banished some of his demons with a goal in what was the second of what was initially slated as three added minutes. There was, however, still time for Robert Lewandowski and Gonzalo Garcia to find the net before the half-time whistle actually went.

    The game was eventually decided midway through the second half when Raphinha struck again, with Frenkie de Jong's late red card barely detrimental to Barcelona.

    For all the fanfare that Marcus Rashford and Jude Bellingham can create, it's a shame from a British perspective that they played less-than-secondary roles in the drama. The Manchester United loanee, who hasn't played more 45 minutes in a match across his last four games, replaced man-of-the-moment Raphinha for the closing stages, though did get on the ball plenty and created danger in his short cameo.

    "Winning the first one [trophy] is always a great feeling," he said to club media. "I hope we can win more for the rest of the season. It was a great performance. This is what we're capable of. There are still things to improve, as always, but we enjoyed ourselves today."

    Bellingham, meanwhile, played the entire match but failed to make a differential impact for the eventual losers. That said, the general view from the usually unforgiving Spanish press is he tried his hardest and how he was used by head coach Xabi Alonso stifled what could have been a decisive performance in the final third.

    MARCA said of Bellingham's game: "Tracked back with lightning speed to Raphinha to rectify things. He had to stop De Jong with a foul on the edge of the Madrid box in a dangerous situation. He continued to work well defensively, trying to win back any loose balls that came near the edge of the area. However, this effort meant he lacked creativity."

    McTominay to the rescue (again)

    If Napoli are playing in a huge game, you just know that Scott McTominay will have his fingerprints all over it. On Sunday, the kings of Italy travelled to league-leaders Inter looking to close the gap to one point at the top of the Serie A table, but had to settle for a 2-2 draw.

    That wasn't for the want of McTominay trying. Federico Dimarco broke the deadlock early on, but the Scotland midfielder poppe up with an equaliser soon after. Inter thought they were en route for victory when Hakan Calhanoglu converted a penalty in the second half, only for McTominay to level again in the final 10 minutes and salvage a point for the visitors.

    The front page of Monday's Gazzetta dello Sport, Italy's premier footballing newspaper with its famous pink sheets, led with 'Super McTominay', while he also graced the cover of Corriere dello Sport. McTominay also took time to speak to DAZN, highlighting how Napoli performed admirably given how shorthanded they were by injuries.

    "Everyone gave every single drop of sweat, we won't give an inch," McTominay said. "We showed up without [Andre-Frank Zambo] Anguissa, [Romelu] Lukaku, [Billy] Gilmour, [Kevin] De Bruyne, [David] Neres. Imagine Inter without [Marcus] Thuram, Lautaro [Martinez], [Nicolo] Barella and Calhanoglu."

    Chukwuemeka becomes Dortmund's hero

    The Englishman usually in the spotlight at Borussia Dortmund is Jobe Bellingham, not least due to the fame of his brother and own rapid ascendancy so early in his career thus far, but also because of how calamitous his time in Germany has been to this point. All this has overshadowed their other bright attacking midfielder, Carney Chukwuemeka, and left him as a bit of an afterthought.

    If Bellingham had the weekend that Chukwuemeka did, then it would be much bigger news, so let's give the ex-Chelsea man his flowers. BVB travelled to Eintracht Frankfurt to officially kick-off the second half of the Bundesliga season after the winter break, and it was a game that didn't disappoint.

    The two Champions League-chasers traded blows throughout, and heading into second-half stoppage time, the scores were level at 2-2. When former Dortmund man Mahmoud Dahoud curled effort went in via the post with 92 minutes played, that seemed to have won it for Eintracht, yet there was still enough time for one last twist.

    The clocked ticked into the sixth minute of five added on when Marcel Sabitzer sent one final cross into a packed Eintracht penalty area. It whistled over the afro'd head of Karim Adeyemi, and behind him was Chukwuemeka to bring the ball down. Riding a weak challenge from Rasmus Kristensen, Chukwuemeka poked the ball towards goal and found the net, snatching back a deserved point for a dominant Dortmund.

  • Toney chases down Ronaldo

    Ivan Toney was the star of last week's edition of Brits Abroad after scoring twice in Al-Ahli's 3-2 win against Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr, and the England striker was among the goals again as the champions of Asia continued to chase down the Saudi Pro League's other title contenders.

    Al-Ahli beat Al-Akhdoud 1-0 away from home thanks to Toney's second-half strike, moving them to within three points of Al-Nassr, who lost to Brendan Rodgers' Al-Qadsiah over the weekend, but remain seven adrift of Al-Hilal at the top of the table.

    The hope for Al-Ahli and Toney is that Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal will take points off each other in a mammoth clash on Monday, while they themselves prepare for the visit of third-place Al-Taawoun.

    On a personal note, Toney is now up to nine Saudi Pro League goals in 12 games so far this season, with only Ronaldo (14), Joao Felix (13) and Josh King (12) ahead of him in a race for the Golden Boot that feels like one from the Premier League four or five years ago.

    Shoretire scores against Ten Hag's new club

    Remember Shola Shoretire, the Manchester United academy graduate who seemed destined for greatness when he broke into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad in 2021? Well, he's still only 21 and is starting to get the wheels turning again on a career on the continent.

    Shoretire joined Greek side PAOK in 2024 after his United contract expired, and though he made 27 appearances in all competitions in his debut season, the Greek side decided to send him out on loan this campaign, with Eredivise outfit PEC Zwolle stepping forward to take on the winger.

    Over the last couple of months, Shoretire has nailed down the right-wing spot in Henry van der Vegt's starting XI and is beginning to pay back that faith tangibly. He registered the latest of his three goals in a PEC Zwolle shirt on Saturday, opening the scoring in a credible 1-1 draw at Twente, who last week announced the return of Shoretire's former United manager, Erik ten Hag, as technical director.

    A well-worked throw-in routine (forwarded to Arsenal Football Club and their new coach in that department) saw the ball headed on twice before the five-foot-seven Shoretire evaded his marker and nodded in at the near post. Not bad for a diminutive wide player, though this was cancelled out late on by Daan Rots as Zwolle settled for a point on the road.

