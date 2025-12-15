Brits Abroad: Harry Kane hits rare career first to preserve Bayern Munich's unbeaten record while Jobe Bellingham red card costs Borussia Dortmund dearly

Mainz's trip to the Allianz Arena was not supposed to be a happy one. Urs Fischer's side were sat rock bottom of the Bundesliga with only six points and one win to their name from 13 games before their clash with Bayern Munich, who, in stark contrast, had picked up 37 points from a possible 39 to top the table once again.

For much of the first half, the match went according to script, with Bayern dominating and taking the lead on the half-hour mark through 17-year-old sensation Lennart Karl. But out of nowhere, Kacper Potulski headed in an equaliser just before the break, and Jae-sung Lee nodded the visitors in front in the 67th minute, leaving Bayern staring down the barrel of a humiliating defeat.

In the end, though, they were bailed out by the irrepressible Harry Kane. The England captain won a penalty with only three minutes of normal time remaining and stepped up to convert it in trademark fashion. Bayern pushed for a third thereafter, but had to settle for a 2-2 draw, which preserved their unbeaten league record in 2025-26, but was still a major shock, as Kane himself admitted.

"We were in complete control for the first 44 minutes and had many chances to score. The sudden equaliser just before half-time changed the momentum. We came out of the break dominant again, but lacked the last touch," the 32-year-old told reporters. "They then scored a nice goal, and we had to fight back. Mainz fought hard and gave it their all; they did a good job. We've had a lot of games in a short period, but that's no excuse. Of course, we wanted to go into the winter break with two wins. A draw at home is disappointing, but we have to accept it and move on."

There was, however, a notable consolation for Kane, who brought up his 50th goal for Bayern in 2025. That's the first time he has ever reached a half-century for his club in a calendar year, and new landmarks are getting harder to come by for a player who has broken records for fun since moving to Germany. Kane wasn't at his best against Mainz, but still made the difference when his team needed it most, and this will no doubt only be a hiccup for Vincent Kompany's all-conquering side.