Brighton manager Melissa Phillips sacked after less than a year in charge ahead of WSL clash with Man Utd

Brighton manager Melissa Phillips sacked after less than a year in charge ahead of WSL clash with Man UtdAditya GokhaleGettyMelissa PhillipsBrighton & Hove Albion WomenWSLWomen's footballBrighton have announced they have sacked their head coach Melissa Phillips after less than 12 months in the role.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBrighton sack Melissa Phillips after 10 monthsMikey Harris to act as interim managerSeagulls sit in 10th place in WSL