'Is that normal?!' - Brighton player's wife left shocked by hour-long FaceTime call with Marseille boss Roberto De Zerbi that 'speaks volumes about him as a human being'
Roberto De Zerbi had an hour-long call with Brighton's Jason Steele, leaving his wife pleasantly surprised by the actions of the Marseille boss.
- Brighton goalkeeper Steele underwent surgery
- Had an hour-long FaceTime call with De Zerbi
- Steele's wife surprised by Marseille boss' gesture