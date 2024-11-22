Brian Baloyi blames both Kaizer Chiefs & Itumeleng Khune over club exit: 'Retirement could have been handled better'

BackpageSeth WillisBrian Baloyi blames both Kaizer Chiefs & Itumeleng Khune over club exit: 'Retirement could have been handled better'Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer Chiefs vs Richards BayKaizer ChiefsRichards BayI. KhuneThe 37-year-old wanted to continue playing for the Soweto Giants but the team had other ideas.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowKhune was Chiefs goalkeeper for 25 yearsHe was forced out after the end of 23/24 seasonBaloyi shares his thoughtsFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱