Itumeleng Khune, Kaizer Chiefs
Seth Willis

Brian Baloyi blames both Kaizer Chiefs & Itumeleng Khune over club exit: 'Retirement could have been handled better'

Premier Soccer League

The 37-year-old wanted to continue playing for the Soweto Giants but the team had other ideas.

  • Khune was Chiefs goalkeeper for 25 years
  • He was forced out after the end of 23/24 season
  • Baloyi shares his thoughts
