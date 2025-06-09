Brescia go bankrupt: 114-year-old Italian club - once home to Roberto Baggio, Pep Guardiola & Mario Balotelli - loses right to compete in professional leagues after failing to honour €3m debt
Storied Italian club Brescia have been banned from the country's professional leagues after failing to honour a €3 million debt.
- Brescia goes bankrupt under ex-Leeds owner
- Set to be demoted to the fourth tier
- Could be dissolved if no investment is undertaken