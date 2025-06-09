'I would break everything' - Fabio Capello rages at Riccardo Calafiori, Francesco Acerbi and Italy squad for humiliating loss to Norway as former manager names Claudio Ranieri the 'right' man to replace Luciano Spalletti
Fabio Capello has launched a fiery attack on Italy’s national team after their shocking defeat to Norway, calling out players for their bad attitude.
- Capello ashamed by Italy’s loss to Norway
- Criticises Calafiori and Acerbi by name
- Wants Claudio Ranieri to replace Spalletti