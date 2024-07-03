Brazil player ratings vs Colombia: Raphinha rescues stagnant Selecao, but Vinicius Jr shockingly suspended for Copa America knockouts

A silly foul from Vini has the Selecao taking two steps backward, despite advancing to the knockout stages of Copa America

In tournament soccer, all that truly matters is the result. It can be ugly, it can be physical and it can be uneventful - but if you get a result, all usually turns up positive.

That sums up Brazil's Copa America 2024 thus far. It's been less-than-beautiful, but they've gotten the job done. They're through to the knockout round of the tournament, securing a dance with Uruguay in the quarterfinals.

Colombia, meanwhile, remain simply sensational. They are playing some of the best soccer across all teams competing in Copa America. James Rodriguez clearly spoke with Father Time and they made a deal that the 2016 version of the player at Real Madrid would be allowed to feature during this tournament.

And there's zero reason as to why they shouldn't be seen as favorites to claim the title at this point - that's what happens with you go 26 straight matches unbeaten.

Brazil and Colombia battled to a 1-1 draw Tuesday night in the final group stage match, with a rather sensational direct free kick from Raphinha rescuing the Selecao a point. The Barcelona winger opened the scoring just 12 minutes into the tie, but Brazil stagnated for the following 78 minutes of the match.

Los Cafeteros equalized just before the halftime whistle, and that told the story. With the victory, Colombia topped the group, and Brazil secured second place, with both teams advancing further in the tournament.

The match didn't come without setbacks, though. Most importantly, the Selecao will be without superstar attacker Vinicius Jr against La Celeste in the quarterfinals. The Real Madrid winger picked up his second yellow card of the group stage, and as a result, will be suspended for accumulation.

Midfielders Bruno Guimares and Joao Gomes also found themselves picking up yellows, with a match that had a total of 33 () fouls.

Hey, It doesn't need to be pretty. Both jobs are done done, Brazil have advanced, as have Colombia. Time to focus on the knockouts.

