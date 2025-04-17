Brazil pounce on Carlo Ancelotti! Real Madrid coach approached by Selecao after Arsenal defeat as Spanish giants attempt to lure Xabi Alonso
Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly set to depart Real Madrid later this month, and new reports have now suggested that Brazil have approached the Italian.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Ancelotti to depart Real Madrid this month
- Brazil approach the Italian for head coach job
- Real Madrid want to bring Xabi Alonso this summer