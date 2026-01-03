Borussia Dortmund make decision on Jobe Bellingham's future after tough start to life with Bundesliga club

Bellingham claimed before moving to Dortmund that he wanted to be his "own man" but contradicted himself by then following in his brother's footsteps. He then claimed he had a "bias" against the German club for a long time.

Upon signing, he said: "I don't really care how it looks, but it might look a bit contradictory to some people," he began.

"I was perhaps being biased against Dortmund for a very long time, because I have anxieties and fears and you want to be your own man, but I don't think I should let those stop me from making the right decision.

"So for me, it was about choosing the right path, not necessarily a different one. I don't think my path has been the same as Jude's at all. But, it meant if the right path meant signing for Borussia Dortmund, as so many top young players, not just me and my brother, then why would I not do it?

"It would be a big mistake to sign for another club just because Jude's played here and it didn't go well."

