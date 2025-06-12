This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Mamelodi Sundowns, May 2025Backpage
Michael Madyira

Borussia Dortmund coach Niko Kovac on his findings from studying Mamelodi Sundowns ahead of the 2025 Fifa Club World Cup - 'They are more to the side of the Brazilian team'

FIFA Club World CupMamelodi Sundowns FCUlsan HD FC vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCUlsan HD FCMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundN. KovacT. ZwaneM. CardosoPremier Soccer League

Masandawana will be making a second appearance at the global club competition where they will face European, South American and Asian opponents.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Sundowns will take part in the Club World Cup
  • They have Dortmund, Ulsan & Fluminense in Group F
  • Dortmund coach comments on his knowledge of Downs
Watch every FIFA Club World Cup game free on DAZN
Stream now

Next matches