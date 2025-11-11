'I expect booing!' - Mary Earps preparing for Man Utd return with PSG after leaving Red Devils for free in 2024

When Earps left United on the expiry of her contract, off the back of a historic FA Cup triumph but also the club’s worst WSL season to date, she suggested that a period of expected transition did not "align" with where she was in her own career. Arsenal were credited with interest at one stage, but she opted for PSG instead. With Manchester United and PSG both qualifying for the league phase of the Champions League this season, Earps told BBC Sport in the build-up to Wednesday's clash it would be considered "written in the stars".

She added: "I knew it from the moment [United] qualified. Sometimes you just feel it. Maybe I manifested it, I don't know, Going back to Old Trafford, which is a special place, with so many amazing memories. I'm looking forward to the game."

Earps was a first-hand witness to the hostile reception that Alessia Russo, who left on a free transfer to join Arsenal in the summer of 2023, received from United fans at Leigh Sports Village in her first game against her former club just a couple of weeks into the 2023-24 campaign. The former England goalkeeper isn’t ruling out the possibility of at least "a little bit" of heckling.

"I'm probably expecting a little booing," she continued. "I hope it's a little bit, but it might be a lot. A few of the fans have come out to support me at PSG, but Manchester United is their number one team. I understand that."