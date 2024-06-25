Riccardo-Calafiori(C)Getty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

Crushing blow for Italy as Riccardo Calafiori picks up Euro 2024 ban after taking one for the team with tactical foul against Croatia - but Bologna star burst into tears at full-time for a different reason

ItalyRiccardo CalafioriEuropean ChampionshipCroatia vs ItalyCroatia

Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori will be suspended for their round of 16 tie at Euro 2024 after picking up a late yellow card against Croatia.

  • Calafiori suspended for round of 16 game
  • Picked up a late yellow card against Croatia
  • Burst into tears at full-time
