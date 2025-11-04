Blow for Dobsonville as Kaizer Chiefs explain why they can't use the facility for CAF Confederation Cup group stage matches despite 'amazing atmosphere'
How fans fell in love with Dobsonville
Kaizer Chiefs hosted AS Simba at Dobsonville Stadium for the second leg of the CAF Confederation Cup's second preliminary game.
The initial meeting between the teams was played at the TP Mazembe Stadium in Lubumbashi, which ended goalless despite the many chances created by the Premier Soccer League outfit.
Due to the unavailability of the FNB Stadium, Amakhosi were forced to stage the second leg at Dobsonville, where they won 3-1 to make it to the next phase.
The supporters were closer to the players, which provided a good atmosphere.
However, much to the disappointment of the supporters, Chiefs, through their Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Jr., have confirmed why the team will not stage their group games at the venue.
Why Chiefs will not play CAF group stage matches at Dobsonville
“We would love to, and that’s a very important question, Dobsonville is not an accredited CAF Stadium for the group stages, we were allowed to use it for the prelim stage, but we’re not allowed to use it for the group stages,” he told the media.
“The atmosphere was amazing in Dobsonville, the people came out in numbers, connected, it was electric and we always want to take the games to the people, but in this instance, it’s out of our hands and we won’t be able to go back there.
“We saw how important that kind of atmosphere is for a home team; so we need to replicate that, and we call for the Amakhosi faithful to come out in their numbers, as the 12th man, they are the ones that give us the edge.
"If they are with us, like they are in Dobsonville, we can achieve great things," Motaung concluded.
Who will Chiefs play in CAF CC group stage?
The Glamour Boys have been placed in Group D after making a return to CAF inter-club competitions.
They will have to go past former champions Zamalek, Al Masry, and Zesco United.
It will be vital for Amakhosi to prepare well for the fixture and deliver, especially when playing at home.
What is the next hurdle for the club?
The Glamour Boys have been struggling for consistency in the Premier Soccer League and domestic matches at large.
Prior to their 1-0 win against Durban City on Friday, Chiefs had gone four league outings without tasting victory. Furthermore, they had been eliminated from the Carling Knockout by Stellenbosch in the Round of 16.
Co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef need to work on their team's form domestically to avoid missing out on top positions, as seen in the last two seasons, where they missed making the MTN8.
On Tuesday, they will host Monnapule Saleng's Orbit College at the FNB Stadium, hoping to register their third win in a row across all competitions.