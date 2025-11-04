Blow for Dobsonville as Kaizer Chiefs explain why they can't use the facility for CAF Confederation Cup group stage matches despite 'amazing atmosphere'

Kaizer Chiefs hosted AS Simba at Dobsonville Stadium for the second leg of the CAF Confederation Cup's second preliminary game.

The initial meeting between the teams was played at the TP Mazembe Stadium in Lubumbashi, which ended goalless despite the many chances created by the Premier Soccer League outfit.

Due to the unavailability of the FNB Stadium, Amakhosi were forced to stage the second leg at Dobsonville, where they won 3-1 to make it to the next phase.

The supporters were closer to the players, which provided a good atmosphere.

However, much to the disappointment of the supporters, Chiefs, through their Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Jr., have confirmed why the team will not stage their group games at the venue.