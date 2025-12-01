Blind CAF Champions League winner pours his heart out as without Orlando Pirates he would 'be uneducated & asking for donations on street corners' and reveals desire 'to watch Relebohile Mofokeng'

Despite retiring many years ago and later going blind, Bernard ‘Shooz’ Lushozi has stated his love for Orlando Pirates is still intact.

The 1995 CAF Champions League winner has said he is always following the news about his former team, and he is happy that they are doing well.

Lushozi said Pirates are improving, but his disappointment is their failure to proceed further in the CAF Champions League. The Buccaneers' journey in the continental competition ended at the second preliminary round after elimination by Saint-Eloi Lupopo.