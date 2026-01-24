'Bitter' Kaizer Chiefs cautioned ahead of CAF Confederation Cup showdown 'Amakhosi have been ZESCO United customers'
Zambia Premier League giants ZESCO United will host their CAF Confederation Cup rivals from the Premier Soccer League, Kaizer Chiefs, on Sunday at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.
The Glamour Boys are already in Ndola, Zambia's third-largest city, ahead of the game that is expected to bring the Copperbelt town to a near standstill.
Team Ya Ziko enjoy massive support from Ndola, and the former Zambian Premier League champions expect the 12th man to play their role by rallying behind them.
'We can do a double'
Now, Zesco United Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kelvin Mutafu has declared that the team is ready to beat the 'bitter rivals'.
The Nedbank Cup holders were defeated by ZESCO United when they met in the 2018/19 season in the same competition; the Zambian side won the first leg in Ndola before Amakhosi won the return leg but were eliminated in the post-match penalty shootouts.
“Kaizer Chiefs, I think, have been a customer of ZESCO. We can do a double, because what we need to do is win them home and away so that we are back in the race,” Mutafu told Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation’s Kwacha Good Morning programme, as per Pan Africa Football.
“They are very bitter. ZESCO has the character to turn the tables against Kaizer Chiefs. So, I’m just appealing to the fans to come in numbers."
'Africa to witness power of Zambian football'
Mutafu's message was echoed by the club's chairperson, Patricia Musiya, who explained how important the fans' presence will be.
"As you know, we are at a crucial stage of our CAF Confederation Cup campaign as we take on Kaizer Chiefs at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola this Sunday, 25th January 2026," Musiya said, as quoted by the club's social media pages.
"I call upon all our fans and supporters to come out in large numbers and cheer your favourite team - ZESCO United, Zega Mambo, Team Ya Chalo, Team Ya Ziko - our team, your team, a symbol of national pride and unity.
"From the North to the South, East to the West, let our voices roar as one. Let Ndola feel the thunder of the Zega faithful. Let Africa witness the power of Zambian football," she added.
"Special appreciation goes to all our loyal supporters who have already secured their tickets. We also extend sincere gratitude to our Permanent Secretary - Copperbelt, the Chingola District Commissioner, the Mayors of Chingola and Mufulira, and all our leaders who have led this campaign by purchasing tickets in advance.
"Let us fill Levy Mwanawasa Stadium and make it a fortress for our boys. Your support fuels our players. Your presence pushes us closer to victory. Together, we will make history."
Can away support really intimidate Chiefs?
An away game with a partisan crowd is not anything new for the Soweto giants. Already, they have faced Al Masry away, and before, they travelled to Angola to play Kabuscorp and Simba in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
Former Jomo Cosmos, Bloemfontein Celtic, and Chipolopolo international Clifford Mulenga has stated that the Glamour Boys are likely to enjoy support from local fans during the Sunday game.
“Well, one thing Kaizer Chiefs will find here is huge support. They are a very well-supported team here in Zambia, so the atmosphere will be buzzing," Mulenga told KickOff.
“ZESCO hasn’t been doing too well domestically, so Kaizer Chiefs will find a team that desperately wants to win. It won’t be an easy game, and there has been a lot of pressure on Zambian teams to perform well in CAF competitions, so this adds another layer of pressure on ZESCO United to do well.
“Both clubs are big in their respective countries, and they will want to do well, so it’s a very high-pressure game, and it will be intense. People in Zambia are looking forward to the game. There is a lot of excitement and anticipation for the game."
Chiefs' technical bench is, however, facing a selection headache given that their key players Reeve Frolser, Thabo Cele, George Matlou, Sibongiseni Mthethwa, and Bradley Cross are all injured.