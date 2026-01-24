'Bitter' Kaizer Chiefs cautioned ahead of CAF Confederation Cup showdown 'Amakhosi have been ZESCO United customers'

Mutafu's message was echoed by the club's chairperson, Patricia Musiya, who explained how important the fans' presence will be.

"As you know, we are at a crucial stage of our CAF Confederation Cup campaign as we take on Kaizer Chiefs at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola this Sunday, 25th January 2026," Musiya said, as quoted by the club's social media pages.

"I call upon all our fans and supporters to come out in large numbers and cheer your favourite team - ZESCO United, Zega Mambo, Team Ya Chalo, Team Ya Ziko - our team, your team, a symbol of national pride and unity.

"From the North to the South, East to the West, let our voices roar as one. Let Ndola feel the thunder of the Zega faithful. Let Africa witness the power of Zambian football," she added.

"Special appreciation goes to all our loyal supporters who have already secured their tickets. We also extend sincere gratitude to our Permanent Secretary - Copperbelt, the Chingola District Commissioner, the Mayors of Chingola and Mufulira, and all our leaders who have led this campaign by purchasing tickets in advance.

"Let us fill Levy Mwanawasa Stadium and make it a fortress for our boys. Your support fuels our players. Your presence pushes us closer to victory. Together, we will make history."