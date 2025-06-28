This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Celine Abrahams

Big stage, millions of dollars earned, bold dreams & brutal lessons: What the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup told us about the true state of African club football

Hailed as a bold new chapter, the global showcase aims to crown the best and test each continent’s progress - even as African clubs bowed out early.

Four clubs - Al Ahly, Esperance de Tunis, Mamelodi Sundowns and Wydad Casablanca- walked into the expanded 32-team competition hoping to make history. In the end, they walked out with millions in prize money… and a sobering report card.

Despite spirited performances and moments of brilliance, all four African clubs exited at the group stage. 

Their campaigns were filled with glimpses of quality, raw talent and fighting spirit, but also exposed the very limitations that continue to keep African clubs on the outside of football’s elite circle. 

Here, GOAL takes a closer look at each club’s journey, their earnings and what it all means for the continent’s football future.

