Better than Jose Mourinho?! Roma confirm Daniele De Rossi to remain as manager beyond end of Serie A season

Getty ImagesAditya GokhaleBetter than Jose Mourinho?! Roma confirm Daniele De Rossi to remain as manager beyond end of Serie A seasonDaniele De RossiRomaSerie AEuropa LeagueRoma have confirmed that club legend Daniele De Rossi will remain as the manager beyond the end of this season.De Rossi given an extension by RomaLed Roma to challenge for Champions League spotsAlso led the club to the Europa semi-final