'Better than Lionel Messi!' - Lamine Yamal given ultimate compliment by former Barcelona star after stunning display against Inter as he's told what he must do to become the GOAT
Former Barcelona star Ronald de Boer has heaped praise on Lamine Yamal, suggesting he's currently ahead of where Lionel Messi was at the same age.
- De Boer praises Yamal after Inter draw
- Barcelona fought back thanks to inspired teenager
- Comparisons to legendary Messi continue