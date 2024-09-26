Barcelona-yamal-Lewandowski-20240922(C)Getty Images
Harry Sherlock

'Best winger in the world' - Robert Lewandowski heaps praise on Lamine Yamal and sends warning to Barcelona wonderkid

BarcelonaL. YamalR. LewandowskiLaLiga

Robert Lewandowski has lauded Lamine Yamal as the best winger in the world, at the age of just 17.

  • Barcelona striker lauds team-mate
  • Teenager enjoyed stunning rise
  • Lewandowski urges him to keep grounded
