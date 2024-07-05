'We have the best goalkeeper in the world!' - Lionel Messi lavishes praise on Emiliano Martinez after Aston Villa star spared his blushes during Argentina's penalty shootout victory over Ecuador Lionel MessiEmiliano MartinezArgentinaAston VillaCopa America

Lionel Messi has declared Emiliano Martinez 'the best goalkeeper in the world' after the Aston Villa star's latest heroics for Argentina.