The 27 best gifts for Manchester United fans

Looking for the perfect gift for the United fan in your life?

The Manchester United dressing gown, an essential for those early kick-offs or a lazy weekend. Pick a colour between red, black and grey for the Man Utd fan in your life, and let them wrap themselves up with a tea or coffee in one hand and a TV remote in the other as they watch United play their weekend opponents.

This soft knitted hat makes an excellent gift for Manchester fans who want to show their support in the colder months when a coat is non-negotiable, and replica shirts are out of the question.

Charitable hero Marcus Rashford wrote this motivational book that's being lauded as a self-help book for kids aged 10-14 to help young readers gain confidence, use their voice for good and reach their full potential. According to parents, even reluctant readers enjoy it.

Knowing someone who's a football fan is a blessing, as there are tonnes of gift options related to the sport just waiting to be given. However, when there is so much out there, trawling through the internet for the perfect gift can feel like a sport in itself.

There are hot-off-the-press autobiographies to entertain and inspire, warm hoodies and scarves to keep you warm this winter, and so much more for a United fan. There's something out there for everyone and gifts perfect for this festive season.

So, whether you're looking for a present for your dad, a birthday gift for your son or daughter, or maybe even a treat for yourself, here are the 27 best gifts currently available for Manchester United fans.

Shop: Best gifts for Manchester United fans