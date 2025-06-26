'Best footballer in the world' - Rayan Ait-Nouri sends Man City fans into frenzy with moment of magic against Juventus in Club World Cup
Algerian left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri joined joined Manchester City from Wolves ahead of the Club World Cup. In just his second game under Pep Guardiola, the 24-year-old has sent fans into frenzy with a wonderful assist against Juventus in the Citizens' final group game of the tournament, which has fans calling him the 'best footballer in the world'.
- Ait-Nouri wows fans with Man City
- Grabs wonderful assist against Juve
- Fans claim he is the 'best in the world'