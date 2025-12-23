Getty Images Sport
'He's the best ever!' - Pedri welcomes prospect of playing with Lionel Messi again after Barcelona icon's secret visit to renovated Camp Nou
Pedri & Messi's one season together
Nobody knew when Barcelona's 2020-21 campaign started that it would be the last that Messi would ever play for the club. Against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic with all matches played behind closed doors, Barca won the Copa del Rey but finished a disappointing third in La Liga, with Atletico Madrid claiming the title on the last day of the season. A PSG side led by Kylian Mbappe eliminated La Blaugrana from the Champions League at the last-16 stage. Even through this relevant disappointment, Messi still managed to register 38 goals and 14 assists in 47 games in all competitions.
That also proved to be Pedri's debut season for Barcelona following his €5 million (£4.3m/$5.9m) move from Las Palmas in the Canary Islands. Despite never playing in the Spanish top flight before, he proved to be an instant hit, featuring 52 times across all competitions.
- AFP
GOAT back to Camp Nou? Messi return welcomed
Last month, Messi made an unannounced trip to see the newly-renovated Camp Nou. In an interview with Esquire, Pedri admitted even he was unaware that the Argentine was making the visit and admitted he would love to see the World Cup winner back in the red and blue of Barcelona.
When asked how he found out about Messi dropping by to Camp Nou, Pedri replied: "Through social media, because it started popping up everywhere. It was hard not to see it. I wish we could have met up for a bit.
"Of course [he would like Messi back at Barcelona], without a doubt. He's the best ever, and he helped me a lot the year we were together."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Pedri snubs Messi from list of world's current best players
Despite Pedri's clear admiration for Messi, he did not list him when asked to name who he thinks the best players in the world at present are, instead opting for two Barcelona team-mates, two La Liga rivals and two stars from the Premier League.
"Mbappe, Lamine [Yamal], [Mohamed] Salah, [Erling] Haaland, Raphinha, and Julian Alvarez are the best in the world," was the Spaniard's response.
"I want to face all of them, except Lamine, who plays with us. Especially Haaland and Salah, because I haven't faced them yet."
Pedri's Barcelona could yet play against Salah's Liverpool or Haaland's Manchester City during the knockout phases of this season's Champions League. He name-dropped the latter as a team who are strong contenders to be crowned kings of Europe.
"PSG, the current champions," Pedri added when discussing contenders to win the Champions League. "Arsenal is also a very strong team. And I'd always include City and Real Madrid among the contenders. One team I see as strong, and that has pleasantly surprised me, is Sporting Lisbon."
- Getty Images Sport
Barcelona searching for more titles as Messi lives American dream
Barcelona head into the Spanish winter break sitting four points clear of Real Madrid atop La Liga's table and through to the last 16 of the Copa del Rey, while they will face Athletic Club in the semi-finals of the Supercopa de Espana in January. They are, however, down to 15th in the Champions League league phase standings.
Meanwhile, Messi has just won the MLS Cup in the USA with Inter Miami alongside fellow Barcelona alumni Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets. Now aged 38, he also made history by becoming the first player to ever win the MLS MVP award in back-to-back years. Though he has remained tight-lipped on a return, Barcelona presidential candidate Marc Ciria has vowed to do "whatever it takes" to bring the club legend home again.
Advertisement