Getty
'One of the best centre-backs in the world' - Spurs legend insists Micky van de Ven has 'got everything' after stunning run of form
Van de Ven's reputation grows
In addition to becoming a key player for Tottenham and becoming one for the Dutch national team, the defender scored a Puskas contender with his stunning individual goal against Copenhagen in the Champions League earlier this month. Now, former Spurs centre-back Michael Dawson has waxed lyrical about the flying Dutchman, even saying he isn't too far off compatriot and Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk.
He told BetMGM: "For me, Micky van de Ven is one of the best centre-backs in the world, not just the Premier League. I honestly believe that. I'm a huge, huge fan and I think he’s got everything. There aren’t many centre backs around that have the pace he does but also are able to read the game in the way he does. I know people will probably say his pace gets him out of trouble at times but I don’t really buy that and I think at times last season he was left to cover an awful lot of ground because of the way the team was set up. That goal he scored in the Champions League was mind blowing. For a centre-back to do that was special and I don’t really see any weaknesses, he’s got all the attributes to go right to the top. Without a shadow of a doubt he’s a future Tottenham captain. I look at Virgil van Dijk and he’s the benchmark for me in terms of how long he’s been at the top for, but I don’t think Micky is far off that, I really don’t. He’s got all the attributes to be a leader and I’m sure the reason he was tied down to a long-term contract was with that in mind."
- AFP
Van de Ven makes headlines for the wrong reasons
On the flip side of that, Van de Ven was criticised by many for appearing to snub Tottenham boss Thomas Frank when he wanted them to applaud the fans following their 1-0 loss to Chelsea earlier this month.
However, the Dane later revealed that Van de Ven and Djed Spence apologised for their misdemeanours.
"Micky and Djed came into my office yesterday and just said they wanted to say sorry for the situation. They didn't want it to look bad or any misconception that you can get in this beautiful media world. So there was no disrespect meant at all towards me or the team. They were just frustrated with the performance from us and the booing during the game," said the ex-Brentford boss.
Crunch north London derby nears
While having Van de Ven is a big boost for Tottenham, Dawson thinks that the injury to Arsenal centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes is a huge blow for Mikel Arteta's side. The bitter rivals lock horns at the Emirates on Sunday and Dawson is expecting an enticing encounter.
He added: "It’s like no other fixture and form goes out the window. Having bragging rights is so big for both sets of fans and it’s a special game to be involved in, especially if you can come out on top. The club and the local area feel different the week of the derby. You go out for a coffee and the fans would come up to you and ask about it because it means so much to them. It’s the same for the players, in training and in the dressing room it just felt a bit bigger and more special. You try not to do anything different but I think internally you try to give that extra little bit because of how important a game it is in the context of the season. I expect Tottenham to be pretty cautious going to the Emirates which is such a hard place to go. Arsenal will likely have a lot of the ball and they’re the favourites, but Gabriel is a massive loss for them. He’s a huge miss in both boxes and it might just be a bit of added motivation for Spurs. If Spurs can get a result it will be a huge statement to not only Arsenal but the league that Tottenham are a real force this season. On the back of an international break you never know how players are going to pull up from their trips away, so it might not be a bad time to play Arsenal. Given Arsenal’s form, though, I do think Spurs would take a point and I think that would be a great result and something they can really build on."
- Getty Images Sport
Busy period for Tottenham
When the Premier League returns this weekend, following the conclusion of the final international break of 2025, Tottenham travel to table-toppers Arsenal, before visiting Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain next Wednesday. They then round off the month at home to London neighbours Fulham on November 29.
Advertisement