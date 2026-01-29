Bernardo Silva fires bold warning to Arsenal as Man City aim to chase down Gunners in nerve-shredding title race

Arsenal had the chance to go seven points clear at the top of the Premier League last weekend but fell to a 3-2 home defeat to Manchester United. While manager Arteta praised the Red Devils, he said his side were not at their best.

The Spaniard told BBC Match of the Day: "You have to give credit to Manchester United. We gave them a goal which is unusual and painful, then they two brilliant moments with incredible goals. We were not at our best. In the first 30 minutes we were in total control, scoring a goal, but after that so many times we gave the ball away in important areas. We started to lose control and dominance and it became a chaotic game. The players deserve a lot of praise for the consistency.

"When we lose a game I take the responsibility and I have to protect the players. We just gave it away. If you want to win you have to go through these moments and you can't expect to win every game, that's unrealistic. The margins are extremely small and we made them even smaller. Now we have to react and see what we are made of. Today we were not at our level and we paid the price."